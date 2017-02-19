CBS2_header-logo
CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
wcbs_880
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the [...]
1010wins
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station [...]
wfan
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State [...]
wlny_1055
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. [...]

Report: Ex-Met Niese Reaches Deal With Yankees

If He Makes The Team, Veteran Left-Hander Likely To Be Used As Situational Reliever And Spot Starter February 19, 2017 6:58 PM
Filed Under: Jon Niese, New York Mets, New York Yankees

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Yankees appear to have a new utility pitcher.

According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, the Bombers have reached an agreement with veteran left-hander Jon Niese. The minor league contract is contingent on Niese passing a physical.

Assuming the deal is finalized, Niese would compete for a bullpen spot. He could also be used as a spot starter.

Niese, 30, spent his first eight seasons with the Mets, going 61-61 with an ERA around 4.00. He was traded to Pittsburgh following the 2015 season in a deal that brought second baseman Neil Walker to New York. With the Mets pushing for a playoff spot late last season and in need of bullpen depth, they reacquired Niese from the Pirates on Aug. 1.

Overall, Niese went 8-7 with a 5.50 ERA in 29 appearances including 20 starts last season.

MORESweeny: Quotes Don’t Lie — Betances-Yankees Arbitration Case Got UGLY

Though the Yankees appear to have a very promising young roster, their pitching staff is a major question mark. Veterans Masahiro Tanaka, Michael Pineda and CC Sabathia are locks, but how the final two spots will be filled remains to be seen. Youngster Luis Severino is expected to grab the fourth spot, with Luis Cessa, Chad Green and Bryan Mitchell fighting for the No. 5 role.

Niese could join a bullpen that likely will feature Adam Warren, Tommy Layne, Dellin Betances and closer Aroldis Chapman.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia