2/20 CBS2 Monday Afternoon Weather Headlines

February 20, 2017 10:24 AM

By Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist/Producer

We’re in for another sun soaked afternoon with a gentle breeze out of the north. But don’t expect those mid to upper 60s we enjoyed yesterday — only around 51 degrees.

High pressure will settle in from the north tonight and keep our skies mainly clear. It will be a little colder though with temps falling to near and below freezing around the area.

Tomorrow is going to be chilly with a few more clouds overhead, but it will remain dry. Expect highs in the mid to upper 40s.

An approaching system will touch off a few showers late tomorrow night into early Wednesday. Expect partly sunny skies the remainder of the day with warmer highs near 60.

