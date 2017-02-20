50 People To Know: Teacher & Author Marc Hoberman Talks Overcoming Adversity

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — In this week’s 50 People to Know, meet Spring Valley High School English teacher Marc Hoberman, an educator for more than 30 years who may be teaching his most important lesson outside the classroom.
WCBS’ Sean Adams introduces you to the man who has written a book about overcoming adversity. Hoberman has suffered from Epilepsy since his teenage years, an illness that he hid for a time in his early life. The book is called “Search and Seizure, Overcoming Illness and Adversity.”
Hoberman tells WCBS about his epilepsy, saying, “Not that I was ashamed of it. I wasn’t proud of it. There is a stigma attached, so I didn’t share it with anybody. That was a mistake because I don’t think I am who I am today in spite of my illness. I think I became the person I am because of my illness.”
The book delivers a lesson beyond dealing with epilepsy. Hoberman says kids today need to learn how to deal with “often unexpected struggles” in their lives. He says his memoir is aimed at helping convince young people they can navigate difficult issues.