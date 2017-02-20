Access Fee Could Be Coming For All Who Take For-Hire Vehicles At Tri-State Airports

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Whether it is a yellow cab or an Uber car, passengers are being dropped off or picked up curbside at the three big Tri-State Area airports could soon face an access fee.

As CBS2 Political Reporter Marcia Kramer reported, it is another airport fee of $4 that travelers riding in any type of for-hire vehicle would have to pay.

It is bad enough that traffic tie-ups getting to LaGuardia Airport, John F. Kennedy International Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport can often tax a traveler’s soul. But with the new fee, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey wants to tax travelers’ pocketbooks too.

The agency is considering a proposal to charge passengers an access fee, and it does not matter whether they are coming or going.

“Travel’s expensive enough,” one traveler said. “They have to have some real rationale to get that extra $4.”

“I’m probably not in favor of it, because I’m always on a budget,” another traveler said.

“Four dollars just to leave here?” a third traveler said. “I’m not surprised.”

“We always get increased fares for something,” a fourth said. “It’s part of life here in New York.”

The Port Authority said if enacted, the fee would hit passengers taking any kind of for-hire vehicle – yellow cabs, green cabs, black cars, limousines, and app-based services like Uber.

Taxi drivers are furious, saying adding another fee will hurt their business and their ability to make ends meet.

“It’s not good for us,” said driver Adnan Maseer. “Uber is already killing us. Nobody takes taxis anyway now. They’re charging $4 – we’ll have even less business.”

Drivers pointed out that passengers already pay two surcharges – 50 cents to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, and 30 cents for a wheelchair-accessible vehicle access program.

Javaid Tariq of the New York Taxiworkers Alliance said the Port Authority should rethink the plan.

“Drivers are struggling to make any money, and on top of that $4, it will create more problems for drivers,” Tariqu said. “Passengers are going to take less taxis.”

Public Advocate Letitia James is demanding that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie step in to stop the move.

“At a time when access to New York City’s airports is already limited, the Port Authority should be focused on improving public transportation options, not increasing burdens on consumers,” she said.

The Port Authority said if the fee is imposed, it would go toward airport modernization projects.

A Port Authority spokesman said most of the nation’s airports already charge an access fee.

If approved, the agency would start collecting the fee sometime next year.