Thousands Attend ‘Not My Presidents Day’ Rally In Columbus Circle

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Thousands of people across the country are attending what’s being billed as “Not My Presidents Day” rallies, including one in Columbus Circle outside the Trump International Hotel.
Crowds gathered Monday on Central Park West to protest President Donald Trump’s policies. Some demonstrators waved signs reading things like, “Reject hate,” “Dump Trump” and “Impeach,” 1010 WINS’ Al Jones reported.
Meanwhile, the president’s holiday weekend featured his own raucous campaign rally, a health care strategy session, interviews for a new national security adviser and even a few holes of golf.
Trump brought four contenders to his private club Mar-a-Lago in Florida on Sunday as he seeks a replacement for retired Gen. Michael Flynn, who was ousted last week. Trump says he wants to make a decision in the next few days.
The president also drilled down on policy during his working weekend at Mar-a-Lago, attending a strategy session on how to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.
Joining him were Health Secretary Tom Price and the director of the White House budget office, Mick Mulvaney.
