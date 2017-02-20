Police: Suspect Ran Off From Fort Lee Traffic Stop, Ended Up On Side Of Cliff

February 20, 2017 6:57 PM
Filed Under: fort lee, Joe Biermann, Palisades Interstate Parkway

FORT LEE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police were searching Monday evening for a suspect who ran off from a traffic stop on the Palisades Interstate Parkway and somehow ended up on a cliff.

Palisades Park police told CBS2 they made a traffic stop on the Palisades Interstate Parkway around 5:30 p.m., and found drugs in the car. They attempted to take the driver into custody, police said.

The suspect ran off and ended up trapped on the cliff, police said.

Crews were still trying to rescue the suspect as of just before 7 p.m.

The scene is just north of the George Washington Bridge, Joe Biermann reported from Chopper 2.

