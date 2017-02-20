NJ Woman Beaten, Sexually Assaulted At Gunpoint, Police Say

HIGHLAND PARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey authorities are searching for a man accused of beating and sexually assaulting a 36-year-old woman Sunday evening.
Police say the woman was walking on Harper Avenue in Highland Park when the suspect confronted her at gunpoint and forced her into the basement of a nearby apartment building.
Once inside, police say the man, believed to be in his mid-20s, punched the woman several times before sexually assaulting her.
Authorities say police were called to the scene at around 5:30 p.m. after the victim fled to a neighbor’s home following the attack.
The woman was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick in stable condition, authorities said.
Police say the suspect was last seen wearing a red T-shirt, black jacket and grey sweatpants. He is believed to be around 5’7″ tall with black hair and a medium build.
Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Sean McGraw at the Highland Park Police Department at (723) 572-3800, or Detective Bitterman of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732) 745-4401.