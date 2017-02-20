NYC’s Best Venues For Indie Rock Bands, Music, Performances And More

By Marie Flounoy
New York is perfect to catch emerging artists and musicians before they go big, including the best indie rock acts. Here are some of the city’s more intimate venues to catch up on the local music scene.
Pianos
158 Ludlow St.
New York, NY 10002
(212) 505-3733
Once an old piano shop, this small Lower East Side venue is known for hosting the best new and emerging indie acts. Pianos offers an American-style menu, a full bar and two different showrooms to enjoy live music – an upstairs lounge and the main downstairs showroom.
Bowery Ballroom
6 Delancey St.
New York, NY 10002
Since the late 90s, the Bowery Ballroom has been notable for hosting new, emerging and established indie rock acts. The standing room-only venue is managed and operated by Bowery Presents, which manages a host of other great notable venues throughout New York City, including Terminal 5.
The Studio At Webster Hall
125 E. 11th St.
New York, New York
(212) 353-1600
The Studio at Webster Hall is a more intimate stage located on the bottom floor of the lively concert complex, complete with a bar and plenty of standing room-only space.
Rockwood Music Hall
196 Allen St.
New York, NY 10002
Both a music venue and record label, Rockwood Music Hall is another great option to catch emerging, indie rock talents. This venue is 21+ (photo ID required), and usually has a cover or a one drink minimum for entry. Hours for each stage vary — check their website for details.
Irving Plaza
17 Irving Place
New York, NY 10003
(212) 777-6817
Since 1978, the venue has been named officially an rock music venue hosting acts in the past such as N.E.R.D, U2, Bob Dylan, Pearl Jam and more. Irving Plaza is a standing room only, 21+ venue, serving up light refreshments to show goers as they rock out.