CBS2_header-logo
CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
wcbs_880
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the [...]
1010wins
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station [...]
wfan
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State [...]
wlny_1055
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. [...]

LI Mom Fights For Angelica’s Law 9 Years After Daughter’s Death

February 20, 2017 1:28 PM
Filed Under: Angelica's Law, Long Island, Medford, Sophia Hall

MEDFORD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — After her 14-year-old daughter was killed by a man with seven license suspensions, a Long Island mother has made it her mission to change the law.

“He was actually in court that morning, and he was told by the judge not to get behind the wheel of a car,” Dawn Nappi said. “Three hours later, he ended up killing my daughter.”

Nappi is talking about the man convicted of running a red light in Medford and killing her daughter Angelica nine years ago today. The driver spent four month in jail for the crime, WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall reported.

Since her daughter’s death, Nappi has been trying to make driving with five or more suspensions a felony. Right now, driving with 10 more suspensions is considered a misdemeanor.

“Right now there is no felony charge,” Nappi said. “Your hear on the news, the other day it was 30 suspensions, then it was 95 suspensions. It’s absolutely ridiculous what’s going on on our streets.”

Nappi said the proposed law has passed in the state Senate every year, but still stalls in the Assembly.

Nappi plans on going to Albany on March 1 to fight for the passage of the law.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia