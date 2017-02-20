LI Mom Fights For Angelica’s Law 9 Years After Daughter’s Death

MEDFORD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — After her 14-year-old daughter was killed by a man with seven license suspensions, a Long Island mother has made it her mission to change the law.
“He was actually in court that morning, and he was told by the judge not to get behind the wheel of a car,” Dawn Nappi said. “Three hours later, he ended up killing my daughter.”
Nappi is talking about the man convicted of running a red light in Medford and killing her daughter Angelica nine years ago today. The driver spent four month in jail for the crime, WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall reported.
Since her daughter’s death, Nappi has been trying to make driving with five or more suspensions a felony. Right now, driving with 10 more suspensions is considered a misdemeanor.
“Right now there is no felony charge,” Nappi said. “Your hear on the news, the other day it was 30 suspensions, then it was 95 suspensions. It’s absolutely ridiculous what’s going on on our streets.”
Nappi said the proposed law has passed in the state Senate every year, but still stalls in the Assembly.
Nappi plans on going to Albany on March 1 to fight for the passage of the law.