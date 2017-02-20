Woman Took $50 From Man With Walker, Shoved Him In Bronx Burger King, Police Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police were searching Monday for a woman who tried to take $50 that a man with a walker left on the counter of a Bronx Burger King, and shoved him when he tried to get it back.
Around 4:50 p.m. this past Friday, the 66-year-old male victim put the $50 bill on the counter at the Burger King at 220 E. 161st St. as he paid for his meal, police said.
The suspect then took the money from the counter, police said. When the victim tried to get it back, the suspect pushed him away, police said.
The suspect fled in an unknown direction. She was described as a black female between the ages of 40 and 50, and was last seen wearing a black du-rag on her head and all black clothing.