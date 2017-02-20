Report: Revis’ Lawyers Say Voice Heard On Aftermath Video Is Not Jets Star

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Get ready for a spirited defense.

Hours after a video surfaced on TMZ.com on Sunday showing the aftermath of the alleged altercation between Jets star cornerback Darrelle Revis and two men on the streets of Pittsburgh, the player’s attorneys went on the offensive.

The video shows the men unconscious on the pavement, while another man’s voice is heard bragging about his role in the incident, which happened in the early morning hours of Feb. 12. The identity of that man is unclear, and Revis’ attorneys made it clear Sunday it was not Revis.

Speaking to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazzette, Robert DelGreco Jr. and Mark Fiorilli issued a statement again denying their client’s involvement in the attack.

“Darrelle Revis absolutely, categorically and positively did not knock out anyone, did not conspire with anyone to commit an assault, did not say ‘shut up before I knock your (expletive) out next’ and surely did not ‘rob’ another of a cellphone,” the statement read. “The voice and admissions made on the video are not that of Darrelle Revis. We have no doubt but that further investigation relative to the clothing and voice verification will corroborate the above assertions.”

According to ESPN, neither victim has identified Revis as the person who threw the punches.

Revis surrendered to Pittsburgh police on Friday night. He was later released on bond, CBS2’s Otis Livingston reported. His next court appearance is Thursday.

The veteran defensive back is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, along with robbery, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault and terroristic threats, a misdemeanor. Each felony charge carries a maximum of 20 years in prison.

The Jets have been quiet about the alleged incident, leading many to believe they are willing to let the situation play out before making a decision on Revis’ future with the club. Prior to the arrest, Revis, 31, had been the subject of intense debate over whether he had played his last game with New York.

The former star at the University of Pittsburgh was drafted by the Jets in the first round in 2007 and developed into arguably the best cornerback in the NFL during his first six seasons. However, a contract dispute led to him being traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2013. A year later he was a member of the New England Patriots’ Super Bowl-winning squad before he re-signed with the Jets prior to the 2015 season.

Revis’ second tour with the Jets has not gone nearly as well. After a fast start in 2015, the seven-time Pro Bowler’s play tailed off dramatically, with some wondering if his age had finally caught up with him. Those fears were further compounded during the Jets’ 5-11 season in 2016 as he was routinely beaten by opposing wide receivers. His regression had some believing the Jets would cut him during the offseason, a move that would create $9.3 million in salary cap space, with $6 million in dead money attached.