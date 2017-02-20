Favorite Dishes Of Famous U.S. Presidents, From Barack Obama To JFK

By John Friia

On President’s Day, it’s time for people to honor all of America’s great leaders. New Yorkers can remember some of the presidents by ordering one of their favorite meals. From John F. Kennedy to Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, here are some of the ways to honor the former Commander-in-Chiefs.

Village Pourhouse

64 Third Avenue

New York, NY 10003

212-979-2337

www.villagepourhouse.com

More: Best Grilled Cheese Sandwiches In NYC

FRANKLIN D. ROOSEVELT: As President Franklin D. Roosevelt battled The Great Depression and events that led to World War II, there was one thing that fueled his appetite. According to his White House housekeeper, FDR always enjoyed a good grilled cheese sandwich. To emulate Roosevelt’s favorite meal, head to Village Pourhouse and order their Pourhouse Grilled Cheese. This mouthwatering double-stacked sandwich is stacked with pulled pork, tomato, applewood-smoked bacon and cheddar cheese on sourdough.

Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse

447 Lexington Avenue

New York, NY 10017

212-661-4810

www.davios.com

More: Best Steakhouses In NYC

JOHN F. KENNEDY: While President Kennedy enjoyed many types of food, New England Clam Chowder is regarded as one of his favorites. According to the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, a typical lunch of the former president consisted of soup, sandwich and fruit. Instead of heading to New England, New Yorkers can enjoy a chowder that JFK would approve of at Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse.

Delmonico’s

56 Beaver Street

New York, NY 10004

212-509-1144

www.delmoncios.com

More: Best Soups, Curries In NYC

MARTIN VAN BUREN: A presidential meal is not complete without a visit to Delmonico’s. The restaurant hosted numerous presidents dating back to the times of Martin Van Buren and Abraham Lincoln. In honor of President’s Day, Delmonico’s is bringing back selections from their Presidential Palates menu that was offered on Election Day, which showcase some of the favorite dishes president ordered when visiting the restaurant. Among the Commander-in-Chiefs that are being honored is Martin Van Buren, and diners can try the roast duck ands sweet potato bisque. The dish was a typical choice when the president stopped by for meal, according to the restaurant.

Kola House

408 West 15th Street

New York, NY 1001

646-869-8873

www.kolahouse.com

BILL CLINTON: Unlike the traditional burgers, Bill Clinton he prefers something with a little kick — a jalapeno cheeseburger. Before turning vegan resulting from heart surgery, The New York Times reported in 1992 that Clinton enjoyed ordering a jalapeño cheeseburger at one of his favorite Arkansas restaurants. New Yorkers can head to the bustling Meatpacking District for Kola House’s signature cheeseburger and specialty cocktails. Topped with avocado, cheddar cheese, onion frizzles, special sauce and pickled jalapeño, The Kola House’s Burger will not only become Clinton’s new favorite but everyone that tries it.

Harding’s

32 East 21st Street

New York, NY10010

212-600-2105

www.hardingsnyc.com

GEORGE W. BUSH: Nestled in the Flatiron District, Harding’s is a little piece of Americana that celebrates classic America. From the rustic décor to the American made liquor and wine, it is fitting that this restaurant serves up a variation of George W. Bush’s favorite brunch dish. According to White House Chef Walter Scheib, huevos rancheros was a popular Sunday morning dish for the president. The Santa Cruz is their version of huevos rancheros. Made with Monterey Jack, scrambled eggs, black beans, lime crème fraiche, avocado, fresh cilantro and green market garden salsa, this dish is one of the restaurant’s most popular brunch dishes.

Tapestry

60 Greenwich Avenue

New York, NY 10011

212-373-8900

www.tapestryrestaurant.com

BARACK OBAMA: While he admitted that broccoli is one of his favorite foods, President Obama has a sweet tooth for salted caramel. During his 2008 campaign, the Seattle Post-Intelligencer reported that Obama was introduced to smoked salted caramel and thought it was phenomenal. New Yorkers can head to Tapestry to indulge on their Petite Banana Pudding. A modern twist on the classic American dessert, the creamy banana pudding is filled with layers of salted caramel, whipped cream, vanilla wafers and topped with caramelized bananas and candied peanuts.