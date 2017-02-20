Residents Describe Hearing Explosions After Defective Cable Causes Manhole Fires In Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Residents in Queens say their neighborhood was rocked by several explosions that followed a series of manhole fires Sunday night.

It happened on Queens Boulevard just before 11 p.m. between 67th and 68th avenues. Residents described hearing three loud explosions and then seeing firetrucks rushing to the scene.

“It was very loud. It shook the whole building,” one neighbor told 1010 WINS’ Samantha Liebman.

“Huge explosion, it sounds so badly,” said a man who works at a nearby 7-Eleven. “It shake the windows and everything.”

Video shows blue flames rising from manholes as firefighters monitored the situation. It took the FDNY nearly two hours to put out the flames, CBS2’s Magdalena Doris reported.

At ground level, plumes of smoke could be seen filling the shut down southbound lanes of Queens Boulevard.

Con Edison said there wasn’t any work going on underground at the time. Company officials told CBS2 the consecutive explosions were caused by defective cables underground.

No injuries were reported but one building in the neighborhood is without power.

