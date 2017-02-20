CBS2_header-logo
NJ Dad Starts ‘The Kindness Challenge’ In Memory Of Son Lost To Suicide

February 20, 2017 7:20 PM
Filed Under: Dylan Vassallo, Emily Smith, The Kindness Challenge

HOLMDEL, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A New Jersey father, grieving the death of his son, turns his sadness into a way to help others.

And now, his good deeds are catching on, inspiring others to join in.

After the Ice Bucket Challenge raised $115 million for Lou Gehrig’s disease, and the mannequin challenge went viral, Dennis Vassallo started the Kindness Challenge.

“I said…people respond to that, maybe I will get family members to respond to this,” Vassallo said.

Vassallo expected maybe 100 people to participate — now, this viral Facebook group has upwards of 60,000 followers.

The Kindness Challenge asks people to do good deeds and post them on Facebook.

Vassallo said he started the group to honor his teenage son Dylan, who committed suicide in 2015.

Vassallo said Dylan spent most of his time giving, whether it was serving mass as St. Benedict Church, or helping the poor.

“There’s a thing called smiling depression and sometimes they don’t let their feelings out and try to outrun it,” Vassallo said.

The movement includes everything from inspirational quotes, to photos of babies.

Vassallo never expected this kind of response, but it’s a nice way to acknowledge his son, and keep is spirit alive.

“It’s not a memorial page. I never want my son to be defined by his last moments,” Vassallo said. “I want him to be defined by how he lived his life.”

Teen suicides are a growing concern. According to the Center of Disease Control and Prevention, it’s the third leading cause of death for people ages 15-24, behind homicides and accidents.
