Traffic Study Ranks NYC Among World’s Most Clogged Cities

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — When it comes to getting stuck in traffic on the way to and from work, Los Angeles leads the world, but New York City isn’t too far behind.

Transportation analytics firm Inrix says drivers in the car-crazy California metropolis spent 104 hours last year in congestion. That beat second-place Moscow at 91 hours and third-place New York at 89.

Inrix says the U.S. had half of the top 10 most congested cities in the world. The U.S. was the most traffic-clogged developed country with drivers nationwide averaging 42 hours stuck in traffic last year.

San Francisco was the fourth-most congested city, while Bogota, Colombia, was fifth. Sao Paulo, London, Atlanta, Paris and Miami rounded out the top 10.

“A stable U.S. economy, continued urbanization of major cities, and factors such as employment growth and low gas prices have all contributed to increased traffic in 2016,” senior economist Bob Pishue said in a statement. “Congestion also costs our country hundreds of billions of dollars, threatens future economic growth and lowers our quality of life. Traffic truly is a double-edged sword.”

According to the study, the Cross Bronx Expressway also tops the list of worst corridors, with the average driver wasting 86 hours a year in congestion. Three other New York corridors made the top 10.

Traffic jams cost drivers in the U.S. nearly $300 billion last year, or an average of $1,400 each, Inrix said.

To see the full study, click here.

