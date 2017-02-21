Authorities Investigate Suspicious Package In Linden

LINDEN, NJ (CBSNewYork) — Police are probing a reported suspicious package that was discovered on the 1100 block of West St George Avenue around 6:00 pm.
Officers located the package and immediately began clearing the area, evacuating the residents of two nearby apartment buildings.
In addition, West St George Avenue was closed between North Stiles Street and Ross Street.
The Union County Bomb Squad is on scene. The public is urged to avoid the area as the investigation is ongoing at this time.
Stick with CBSNewYork for more on this developing story.