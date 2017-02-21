Bull On The Loose In Jamaica, Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There is a cow on the moo-ve in Queens.

The brave bull was first spotted Tuesday morning on Lakewood Avenue near Sutphin and Archer in Jamaica.

The cow then came running down Marsen Street near 168th Street at around 11:30 a.m., CBS2’s Ali Bauman reported.

The bull followed dozens of police officers who had it cornered in one resident’s backyard.

It escaped from a slaughterhouse on Jamaica Avenue. A butcher told Bauman they were moving a large group of those cows and he believes this one may have heard a noise got scared and escaped through the fencing.

This happened with one of their cows once before. That cow was named “Freddie” and led police on a wild chase in Queens.

Freddie was later spared and taken to an animal sanctuary.

Residents today were still shocked to see the bull, Bauman reported.

“It was the running of the bulls today from what I understand,” said resident Felicia Evans. “It was all over there by the Baisley Housing.

The bull was hit a few tranquilizer darts but kept on going.