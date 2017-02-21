Lawrence Residents Worried About Truck Traffic On Quiet Residential Street

LAWRENCE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Residents are raising concerns about truck traffic in their Long Island neighborhood.
Residents of Lawrence Lane in Lawrence said many truck drivers will often run through stop signs.
“Early in the morning and the evening it gets worse, you can’t even get through here,” a longtime resident said. “It’s pretty bad.”
Resident Shara Sita said one truck driver recently knocked down part of her fence, and being a new mom she worries about her daughter.
“It’s a dangerous thing, I don’t want to go outside and have to worry, I don’t want my child to worry, I don’t want the neighborhood kids to worry,” Sita said.
Sita said although signs warn there are no trucks allowed over 8,000 pounds, they also state “except local deliveries,” and that is why the trucks are allowed down the residential street, WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall reported.
“This route which is a really residential area, it’s not really meant for commercial, it’s not meant for these size trucks. This neighborhood isn’t meant for it,” Sita said.
The police department enforces the weight and delivery restrictions, and the Town of Hempstead said it is looking into any possibilities to help ease residents concerns.