‘Refugees Welcome’ Banner Appears On Base Of Statue Of Liberty

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A banner appeared across the base of the Statue of Liberty on Tuesday afternoon, bearing the words “Refugees Welcome.”
According to the National Parks Service, the banner, approximately three feet by 20 feet, was tied to the wall of the public observation deck around 12:50 p.m.
Park rangers determined it could be removed without damaging the statute and began the process of taking it down.
“Affixing a banner to the national monument is strictly prohibited, and an investigation is underway by the United States Park Police to identify suspects,” the agency said in a statement.
It’s not illegal to bring a banner onto Liberty Island, but it is against the law to hang anything from the monument.