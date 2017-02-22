Anti-Defamation League Receives Bomb Threat

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The national headquarters of the Anti-Defamation League was the target of a bomb threat Wednesday.
Authorities deemed the threat not credible.
“We are working with law enforcement officials to determine if it is connected to similar threats against Jewish institutions across the country,” said ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt. “This is not the first time that ADL has been targeted, and it will not deter us in our efforts to combat anti-Semitism and hate against people of all races and religions.”
“The anonymous bomb threat to the Anti-Defamation League’s national headquarters this morning is unacceptable, un-American and – disturbingly – increasingly common,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. “This despicable act of anti-Semitism completely contradicts the values we hold dear as New Yorkers. This is now a national crisis as a troubling pattern of recent anti-Semitic threats have been directed at Jewish Community Centers on a regular basis, including Buffalo, New York City, Albany, and Syracuse.”
Cuomo said he has directed the New York State Police to work with federal and local law enforcement agencies to investigate the threat.
“Make no mistake, we will find these perpetrators and hold them fully accountable for their actions,” Cuomo added.
Just yesterday President Donald Trump spoke out about the wave of anti-Semitic incidents that are spreading across the country.
“The anti-Semitic threats targeting our Jewish community and community centers are horrible and are painful and a very sad reminder of the work that still must be done to root out hate and prejudice and evil,” Trump said.