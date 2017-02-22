With one day to go before the NBA trade deadline, Carmelo Anthony said neither he nor his agent have been approached about any potential deals.
As Deadline Nears, Carmelo Anthony Says He Hasn’t Been Asked About Waiving No-Trade Clause

February 22, 2017 3:49 PM
Filed Under: Carmelo Anthony, Derrick Rose, New York Knicks

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — With one day to go before the NBA trade deadline, Carmelo Anthony said neither he nor his agent have been approached about any potential deals.

The Knicks star told reporters at practice Wednesday that he’s relaxed heading into Thursday’s 3 p.m. cut-off, although he admitted the uncertainty over the last several weeks has caused mental and emotional fatigue.

“At 3:01, hopefully I’ll be sleeping, taking a nap, getting ready for the game,” Anthony said. “But I’m relaxed. I’ve never allowed that talk to kind of interfere with what I have going on as far as playing basketball.”

The Knicks have reportedly been shopping Anthony around as team president Phil Jackson looks to build around Kristaps Prozingis. But Anthony would have to waive his no-trade clause, severely limiting Jackson’s options.

MORE: Keidel: Knicks Should Deal Anthony, Even For Pennies On The Dollar

The Knicks have contacted the Cavaliers, Clippers and Celtics to gauge their interest in Anthony, according to various reports. ESPN reported Wednesday that neither the Clippers nor the Celtics have completely ruled out a trade for Anthony.

The 10-time All-Star has said repeatedly he wants to remain a Knick, but he has left the door slightly open to approving a trade if he believes the circumstances are right.

“I think they (Knicks executives) know and understand how I feel and what I’m thinking, and I think I know what they’re thinking,” Anthony said without elaborating. “I try to figure that out. But those guys understand and know how I’m feeling, what’s on my mind, and what I would like to see happen.”

Anthony’s salary is also a likely obstacle in trade talks. He is due $26.2 million next season and then has a $27.9 million player option for 2018-19, the final season of his contract.

Meanwhile, the Knicks have also reportedly had discussions about trading point guard Derrick Rose. The Minnesota Timberwolves are among several teams said to be interested in the former league MVP.

Rose sat out the scrimmage portion of Wednesday’s practice, leading to speculation that he was being protected against injury. The Knicks said he participated in the rest of practice.

MORE: Schmeelk: Trading Rose For Rubio An Intriguing Option For Knicks

“Like I said before, you never know what is going to happen,” Rose said. “You’ve got to be a professional about it. Whatever it is, I’ll be prepared.”

Rose is in the final year of the five-year, $94 million contract he signed with the Bulls in 2012. The Knicks acquired him in a trade last summer in exchange for center Robin Lopez and point guards Jerian Grant and Jose Calderon. But Rose has not been the difference-maker the front office had hoped for. He is averaging 17.7 points per game. But he has been a defensive liability and his 4.5 assists per game rank just 45th in the league.

The Knicks are 23-34 — in 12th place in the Eastern Conference — and have lost 21 of their last 28 games.

