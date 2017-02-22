Man Stabbed To Death By Landlord In Apparent Dispute Over Unpaid Rent

February 22, 2017 9:59 PM
Filed Under: Bronx, NYPD

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Bronx landlord is in custody in connection to a fatal stabbing Wednesday evening.

Authorities say around 7:00 pm a 44-year-old male victim was stabbed multiple times throughout the body by the 51-year-old man at 1001 Logan Avenue.

The victim was rushed to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi where he was pronounced dead.

Neighbors tell CBS2 the suspect is a nice man that must have reached a breaking point, citing recent complaints that the 44-year-old — a tenant in the property — had not been paying rent.

Stick with CBSNewYork for more on this developing story.

 

 

