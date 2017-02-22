Crash Snarls Traffic On Route 17 In Paramus, New Jersey

PARAMUS, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — An early morning crash and debris spill has closed Route 17 in Paramus, New Jersey in both directions.
The crash involving two tractor-trailers happened just south of Route 4 on the northbound side. Metal debris from the crash then flew onto the southbound lanes and struck a car.
One person was removed from the car and taken to the hospital.
Northbound delays stretch back to Route 80 with southbound delays back to the Garden State Parkway.
No word on when the roadway will reopen.