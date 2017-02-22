CBS2_header-logo
Video Shows Police Dismantling ATM Skimmer At Seaford 7-Eleven

February 22, 2017 6:54 AM
Filed Under: ATM skimmer, Magdalena Doris, Seaford

SEAFORD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — An ATM skimmer attached with super glue was found inside a 7-Eleven in Seaford.

Along with the card reader, investigators found a pinhole camera with a transmitter placed right above the key pad, used to capture an unsuspecting victim’s fingers entering their personal identification number.

Once that information is transmitted to the person who installed the skimmer, they’ll have everything they need to access and drain your account.

Ryan Francis, the man who found the skimmer earlier this month, posted a video on Facebook showing a police officer prying away at the device, CBS2’s Magdalena Doris reported.

“The first pictures of the ATM reader are the skimming device, it is supposed to be flush, not raised (learned that from the detectives). The only reason I realized something was fishy is because I’m paranoid and I always pull on the card reader before I use anything that reads cards,” the post said. “This one was glued on so pulling on it raised no alarms but when I squeezed it, it moved. I pulled on it hard and saw the actual card reader behind it.”

Police say they are investigating and are telling everyone to use caution when using an ATM.

