Mets Pitcher Steven Matz Takes A Bite Out Of His Free Time With Shark Fishing Trip

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla (CBSNewYork) — A call to 911 could have followed one Mets player’s recent outing if things had gone wrong.

Some guys spend their days off golfing, but one Mets pitcher spent his time catching sharks.

As CBS2’s Otiz Livingston explained, Yoenis Cespedes is the Mets player who’s made the most headlines for what he does in his free time — golfing, but he also loves fancy race cars and even horses during spring training.

Pitcher Steven Matz may have outdone his teammate.

Matz was out shark fishing with a TV crew for a show on Black Tip Fishing, with teammate and fellow pitcher Sean Gilmartin. The young left-hander had elbow surgery in October to remove bone spurs. He put that elbow to a big test.

The bold and brave Matz posted a photo on his Twitter page after he made the big catch.

Fishing with @BlacktipH was no joke. They got me and @GilmartinSean hooked up with some sharks! pic.twitter.com/ci8RYFcJ8i — Steven Matz (@Smatz88) February 21, 2017

That was before they released the shark back into the water, so yes — the shark was alive during the photo op.

It’s probably a good thing a member of the Mets staff wasn’t on the boat with them, their pitching rotation was riddled with injuries last season.