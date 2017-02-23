CBS2_header-logo
CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
wcbs_880
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the [...]
1010wins
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station [...]
wfan
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State [...]
wlny_1055
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. [...]

False Stories About ICE Sweeps & Checkpoints Spark Fear In New York’s Immigrant Communities

February 23, 2017 11:13 PM
Filed Under: Brian Conybeare, Deportation, Immigration, Jimmy Van Bramer, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — President Donald Trump’s tough talk on immigration is reverberating in New York’s melting pot.

As CBS2’s Brian Conybeare reports, false stories about widespread immigration sweeps are going viral across social media and creating a climate of fear.

It looked like a ghost town inside the Mexican restaurant run by Cesar Rodriguez along Port Richmond Avenue on Staten Island.

“It has been very slow,” he said.

Rodriguez said his business is down more than 50 percent since bogus reports of widespread Immigration and Customs Enforcement checkpoints at places like subway stations started popping up on social media. One warned people they could even be stopped on the 6 train.

“Because everybody’s afraid to come, everybody’s afraid to walk on Port Richmond, where there’s been fake news about raids,” he said.

ICE has been targeting criminal, illegal aliens in New York City and around the country, but a spokesperson told CBS2, “reports of ICE checkpoints and sweeps are false, dangerous and irresponsible.”

“There’s people that are afraid to leave their homes. There’s people that stopped going to work,” said immigration advocate Fahd Ahmed, of Queens.

Ahmed is trying to stop the misinformation.

“A lot of people are putting up reports about suspected ICE raids online and they just proliferate and spread like wildfire,” he said.

With so much confusion and fear on the streets, scam artists posing as ICE officers are targeting immigrants in Woodside, Queens, demanding cash and threatening deportation.

“First and foremost, no ICE officer, no police officer, no officer, would ever seek money in exchange for not being detained,” said City Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer.

The councilman said four suspects dressed like ICE agents conned $250 from a terrified immigrant.

“We don’t want any immigrants in our community to be so fearful that they have to give their money, as this man did,” Van Bramer said.

“They have to be more informed about what’s going on around them,” Rodriguez said, hoping his customers will come out of hiding.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
WITH LARRY MULLINS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia