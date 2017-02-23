Boomer & Carton: Gov. Christie Calls In To Clear The Air

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »

With rumors swirling that he is an official candidate to one day replace Mike Francesa on WFAN, Chris Christie called in to the Boomer & Carton Show on Thursday to halt the rumor mill and clear the air.

“To become an official candidate, don’t you have to declare yourself one?” New Jersey’s governor said with a laugh.

So, what will it be, national security advisor in the Trump White House or afternoon host on WFAN?

“I’ll tell you something, Boomer, it’s a very tough choice. But I’m going to keep my powder dry and see what the best offer is. I know that’s what you would do,” Christie said. “And the great thing Craig is, now, listening to your willingness to partner with both me and Boomer, well, that now puts a whole new coat of paint on the barn, doesn’t it Boomer?”

Christie also shed light on a report that stated he had accepted a job at the White House.

“The New York Post report was blatantly false,” he said. “I have accepted no job at the White House. No, I am the governor of New Jersey.”

Finally, Christie confirmed he is not an official candidate for a job at WFAN.

“When my term concludes, at the end of 2017, I will be considering all different kinds of options about what to do next with my career. I feel like a bit of a baseball player. I’ll be a free agent for the first time in 16 years. So, we’ll see what happens,” he said.

So, that’s that.

To hear the governor’s full interview, please click on the audio player below.