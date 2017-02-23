Best Of Boomer & Carton: ‘Larry’ Is Really Concerned About The Mets

NEW YORK (WFAN) — Every now and then the guys take a phone call that just … well, maybe it’s better we just let you listen to it and come up with your own explanation.
A caller named “Larry” wanted desperately to discuss his concerns about the Mets with Boomer and Craig. But due to “technical” difficulties transferring his call he didn’t really get the chance.
Instead, he got to talk to some interesting characters.
And this went on for 10 minutes.
“The call of the century,” Craig would later say. We agree. Perhaps the single greatest on-phone moment in Boomer & Carton Show history.
Say this about Larry: he’s a good sport.
