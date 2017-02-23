Best Of Boomer & Carton: Maury Povich Lends His Perspective

NEW YORK (WFAN) — It turns out Maury Povich is a big sports fan.
The famed television talk show host stopped by the Allstate Studio on May 20, 2016, to spend some time with his old buddies Boomer and Craig.
From putting Mets fans’ minds at ease with regard to Matt Harvey’s struggles, to playing golf with Tiger Woods a couple of times, Povich revealed a side of him that many in the public didn’t know.
The segment is definitely worth your time and, thus, is one of the most memorable moments in Boomer & Carton Show history.
Have a listen.
