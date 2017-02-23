Cuomo Announces New Measures To Protect Minorities From Hate Crimes, Anti-Semitism

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo says New York state will defend minorities against an uptick in hate crimes and anti-Semitism.

The Democratic governor said Thursday that he wants lawmakers to approve $25 million to help religious schools hire security and install cameras and alarms to prevent vandalism and other crimes.

“There is no doubt that there has been an explosion in the number of hate crimes,” he said.

Cuomo said a special law enforcement task force will investigate any hate crimes and help to “chase down” those responsible.

The state is also establishing a $5,000 reward for information leading to hate crime convictions.

Cuomo appeared with Jewish, Muslim and Christian faith leaders to discuss efforts to fight what he calls “cowardly, anti-American and anti-New York” acts.

He said he’s concerned by an increase in hate crimes around the country, including recent vandalism of a Jewish cemetery in suburban St. Louis.

As WCBS 880’s Mike Smeltz reported, the governor said he did not want to make the issue political, but did say there’s a connection between what happened during the presidential campaign and the rise of hate crimes in New York.

“I think it’s undeniable but that the political tone from last year has created extreme views,” he said.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)