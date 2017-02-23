‘The Trend’ With Rebecca Granet: Erich Bergen

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — In this episode of “The Trend,” Rebecca Granet sits down with actor and singer Erich Bergen.
Bergen stars as Blake Moran on the hit CBS series “Madam Secretary” now in its third season.
Bergen also played Bob Gaudio in the “Jersey Boys” movie — the project he says was closest to his heart.
When asked what the best thing Gaudio taught him was, Bergen said, “Save your money. More specifically, ‘Own your publishing rights.'”
Bergen is also the mastermind behind “Gotta Have Faith,” a one-night only concert celebrating the music of George Michael on April 24 at the Highline Ballroom. The concert will benefit the VH1 Save The Music Foundation.
Bergen, along with several of his favorite singers and Broadway performers will be performing at the concert. For ticket information, click here.