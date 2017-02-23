Upstate Zoo Owner Blames Animal Activists For Disrupting Live Stream Of Giraffe Birth Cam

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — The owner of a New York zoo planning to live-stream a giraffe giving birth said the video feed was briefly removed from YouTube because animal rights activists labeled it sexually explicit.

Animal Adventure Park started streaming video Wednesday of 15-year-old April in her enclosed pen at the zoo in Harpursville, 130 miles northwest of New York City.

But owner Jordan Patch said YouTube removed the feed early Thursday after someone reported it was explicit and contained nudity.

In a video posted on the zoo’s Facebook page, Patch blamed “a handful of extremists and animal rights activists” for interrupting the stream from the “giraffe cam.”

The live stream resumed on YouTube later Thursday morning, and Patch said the activists’ efforts to shut down the stream has worked in favor of the zoo.

“When they see positive attention and they think we’re profiting off of it they do anything in their power to shut that down,” Patch told 1010 WINS. “Their efforts have created a media blitz we could not have even anticipated, my day has been spent on the phone non-stop giving interviews around the country and it’s gaining more popularity. I hate to say it, but mission failed.”

Patch said the video is intended to be an educational tool.

“By providing this live stream we’re creating awareness around the world, or starting the discussion of giraffes and their status in the wild,” Patch told 1010 WINS. “With appreciation, understanding we get conservation so in our eyes, it’s a win-win for the species.”

April is expected to give birth to her fourth calf in the coming days.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)