CBS2_header-logo
CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
wcbs_880
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the [...]
1010wins
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station [...]
wfan
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State [...]
wlny_1055
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. [...]

Mitt Romney, Son Attempting To Buy Small Stake In Yankees

February 23, 2017 1:15 PM
Filed Under: Mitt Romney, New York Yankees, Tagg Romney

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Former Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney and his son Tagg are bidding to buy a small stake in the New York Yankees.

According to Jon Heyman of WFAN and FanRag Sports, the Romneys are interested in purchasing a $25 million to $60 million share of the storied baseball franchise, which is valued at around $3 billion.

The Romneys had reportedly offered $1.4 billion several months ago to buy the Miami Marlins, but that offer appears to be off the table now, Heyman reported. The Romney family had also shown interest in purchasing the Dodgers at one point.

MORE: Keidel: Though Incomplete, Yankees’ Rotation Will Be Intriguing

Mitt Romney, 69, co-founded the private equity investment firm Bain Capital and served as governor of Massachusetts from 2003-07 before running for the White House. He was recently considered for secretary of state under President Donald Trump.

Tagg Romney, 46, founded and sold a software company and later become a partner at the private equity firm Solamere Capital. He also worked on his father’s presidential campaigns in 2008 and 2012.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia