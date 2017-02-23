Mitt Romney, Son Attempting To Buy Small Stake In Yankees

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Former Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney and his son Tagg are bidding to buy a small stake in the New York Yankees.
According to Jon Heyman of WFAN and FanRag Sports, the Romneys are interested in purchasing a $25 million to $60 million share of the storied baseball franchise, which is valued at around $3 billion.
The Romneys had reportedly offered $1.4 billion several months ago to buy the Miami Marlins, but that offer appears to be off the table now, Heyman reported. The Romney family had also shown interest in purchasing the Dodgers at one point.
Mitt Romney, 69, co-founded the private equity investment firm Bain Capital and served as governor of Massachusetts from 2003-07 before running for the White House. He was recently considered for secretary of state under President Donald Trump.
Tagg Romney, 46, founded and sold a software company and later become a partner at the private equity firm Solamere Capital. He also worked on his father’s presidential campaigns in 2008 and 2012.