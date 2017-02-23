Nets Acquire K.J. McDaniels From Rockets Just Before Trade Deadline

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Nets made another move before the trade deadline Thursday, trading for swingman K.J. McDaniels from the Rockets, according to multiple reports.
With the move, Brooklyn helped Houston free up $3.3 million in salary cap space that the Rockets reportedly plan to spend on a current free agent or someone whose contract will be bought out.
McDaniels, 24, was a second-round pick (32nd overall) by the 76ers in 2014. He was traded to the Rockets the following February. This season, the 6-foot-6 McDaniels has played in 29 games, all coming off the bench, and is averaging 2.8 points. He is shooting 53.7 percent from the field this season, and 33.3 percent from 3-point range.
In Brooklyn, McDaniels is expected to come off the bench behind Caris LeVert and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson.
McDaniels has a team option on his contract this summer.
On Wednesday, the Nets traded forwards Bojan Bogdanovic and Chris McCullough to the Washington Wizards for a 2017 first-round pick, forward Andrew Nicholson and guard Marcus Thornton.