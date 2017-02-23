Man Wanted For Impersonating Police Officer In New Milford

NEW MILFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man accused of impersonating a police officer in New Jersey earlier this month.
Authorities say the suspect, driving a black Chevy Tahoe with blue and red lights, pulled over a driver on River Road in New Milford On Feb. 4 at around 8:45 p.m. After demanding to see the driver’s papers, police say the man told the driver he had unpaid summonses and said he could pay the fines at the scene.
The driver refused to pay and the suspect left the scene, police said.
No injuries were reported and the suspect did not appear to have a gun, according to police.
New Milford authorities describe the suspect as a man in his late 20s, standing 5’8″ tall with short, salt-and-pepper hair. Police say he was wearing a blue, police-style shirt with an American flag patch at the time of the incident.
A police sketch of the suspect can be viewed above.
Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the New Milford Police Department at (201) 261-1400.