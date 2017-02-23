NJ Man Charged With Killing Bichon Frise Named ‘Booshu’

SEASIDE HEIGHTS, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A New Jersey man is facing animal cruelty charges after allegedly beating ‘Booshu,’ a female Bichon Frise dog, to death in Seaside Heights.
A police investigation into the dog’s death determined Nicholas Piccolino, 33, was home alone with the 10-year-old dog last August when an upstairs neighbor heard a loud banging coming from the downstairs apartment.
Authorities say Piccolino told Booshu’s owner something was wrong with the dog, and that he had dropped the animal after it had “dirtied” herself in her crate.
An official necropsy determined Booshu died after being hit multiple times in the head and body.
Piccolino was arrested in Sept. 2016 and indicted on animal cruelty charges Thursday.