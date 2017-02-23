LI Doctor: Mild Winter May Mean More Trouble For Outdoor Allergy Sufferers

February 23, 2017 11:22 AM
Filed Under: Health, Long Island, Mike Xirinachs, Outdoor Allergies, Winthrop University Hospital

MINEOLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — While most people are welcoming these warm winter temperatures, it also means some suffering for those with spring allergies.

According to Winthrop University Hospital allergist Dr. Luz S. Fonacier, allergy sufferers can expect to feel the impact of this winter’s heat wave.

“When you already have the symptoms it’s harder to control,” Dr. Fonacier said. 

Dr. Fonacier advises allergy sufferers to get started on their treatment early, and to wear a mask while working in the garden or outside.

“If you use a mask, you will decrease the amount of pollen that will go through your nose and also cause asthma as well,” Dr. Fonacier said.

Dr. Fonacier said this mild winter may not bode well for allergy sufferers through the summer months, due to a longer growing season.

 

