Police: Naked Woman Storms Through Stamford Chapel, Smashes Walls

February 23, 2017 7:03 PM
Filed Under: Church Of St. Clement, Stamford, Tony Aiello

STAMFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — A Stamford, Connecticut chapel was the site of a bizarre crime this week, when police said a naked woman broke through a window and started smashing down doors and walls.

As CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported, the pastor was taking it all in a day later.

“Yesterday was my first anniversary here!” said the Rev. Carlos Rodrigues, “What a gift, right?”

Rodrigues can laugh a day later. But the damage is significant and the scare was real during the Wednesday incident.

A naked woman was seen wildly swinging a fire extinguisher in the basement chapel of the Rectory of the church of St. Clement.

“She was like a human tornado — just ripped through the place very fast!” Rodrigues said.

Stamford police said Celina Kelly, 32, was high on drugs Wednesday when she broke a window to gain access to the chapel. Marks were left on the door, which police said she broke down with the fire extinguisher.

Kelly went on to kick and punch holes in the drywall of the boiler room behind the chapel, police said.

“Can’t believe a human being did that,” Rodrigues said, “but on the drugs, you can do anything – I mean, you have that extra strength, whatever you want to call it.

Rodrigues said the suspect was apparently looking for something.

“A bomb — she kept saying: ‘Where the F is the bomb? The bomb, the bomb!’” he said.

It appeared that Kelly started removing her clothes as she approached the rectory, police said. Officers found some of her apparel up by the road, and her hoodie on a stone wall outside the building.

As luck would have it, a Stamford police officer drove through the church parking lot on routine targeted patrol just as it all unfolded.

“As soon as backup got there we all went in, and apprehended her and put her into custody,” said Stamford police Lt. Diedrich Hohn.

Hohn said the suspect did not put up a fight.

“No, she was compliant at that point,” he said. “I think she lost a lot of steam from what she was doing inside the rectory.”

Father Rodrigues invites prayers for the church, and for the woman who damaged it.

“Regardless of what she did, she’s still a child of God, you know?” he said.

Police said Kelly has no fixed address. She is charged with burglary and criminal mischief.

