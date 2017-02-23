Actor Terry Crews Spends ’22 Minutes’ With Brigitte Quinn

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — In this edition of “22 Minutes,” Brigitte Quinn talks to actor Terry Crews about his new Netflix show “Ultimate Beastmaster” and how he was convinced to take the role of “Terry” on “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.”
On his “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” character Terry Jeffords: “I like to call myself a unicorn in this business because a lot of times people don’t know I exist until you see me,” said Crews. “I’ve done a lot of things that people go, ‘Oh that’s crazy, wait a minute,’ and what’s so cool is that this is the first time I’ve ever had a character basically built around who I am — I’ve never had that before … This one is probably the closest to me than any other character I’ve ever played.”
Fun facts:
Did you know Terry Crews went to school on an art scholarship? Learn more about how art helped him pay the bills even while in the NFL and more by watching the full interview above.