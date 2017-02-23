NJ Police Search For Suspect In White Van Accused Of Approaching Minors

February 23, 2017 8:30 AM
Filed Under: Crime, East Brunswick, New Jersey, White Van

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — East Brunswick police are investigating after two separate reports of a man in a white van speaking to children at area bus stops and around the neighborhood.

In the first incident, the suspect allegedly stopped at a school bus top on Dunhams Corner Road and Valley Forge Drive at around 6:40 a.m. on Feb. 21 and asked a child what school they went to, police said.

The next day, the van stopped in the President’s Streets section near Old Stage Road around 3:15 p.m. and offered a child a ride home, police said.

East Brunswick describes the suspected vehicle as a white work van with no markings. In the first incident, police say the suspect was described as an Asian man around 30 years old, with black hair and stubble on his face.

Authorities said they are stepping up patrols around the area, and are asking the public to contact police if they see anything suspicious.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia