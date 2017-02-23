NJ Police Search For Suspect In White Van Accused Of Approaching Minors

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — East Brunswick police are investigating after two separate reports of a man in a white van speaking to children at area bus stops and around the neighborhood.
In the first incident, the suspect allegedly stopped at a school bus top on Dunhams Corner Road and Valley Forge Drive at around 6:40 a.m. on Feb. 21 and asked a child what school they went to, police said.
The next day, the van stopped in the President’s Streets section near Old Stage Road around 3:15 p.m. and offered a child a ride home, police said.
East Brunswick describes the suspected vehicle as a white work van with no markings. In the first incident, police say the suspect was described as an Asian man around 30 years old, with black hair and stubble on his face.
Authorities said they are stepping up patrols around the area, and are asking the public to contact police if they see anything suspicious.