AMBER Alert Issued For Missing 6-Year-Old Bridgeport Girl

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 6-year-old girl from Bridgeport, Conn.
Aylin Sofia Hernandez went missing Friday morning. Police are looking for a grey Hyundai Elantra with an unknown New York registration that is possibly being driven by her father, Oscar Hernandez.
The little girl has black hair and brown eyes, weighs around 55 pounds and is 4-feet-tall. No clothing description was given.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.
