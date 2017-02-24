Best Of Boomer & Carton: Charles Oakley And Karl Malone — Enough Said

NEW YORK (WFAN) — Long before Charles Oakley had his flare-up with Knicks owner James Dolan, he was keeping it real on the Boomer & Carton Show.

In what is one of the more memorable moments of the program’s 10-year run, Oakley and Karl Malone joined the guys on Feb. 11, 2015, and trust us when we say they let it all hang out.

Whether you’re a basketball fan or not, it’s an interview you have to hear. And after some heavy editing, you can do so below.

Malone set the tone early by leading an on-air beat down of Craig and then by declaring that the NBA had gone soft.

Oakley followed up by saying the league was filled with “bad talent,” and neither “The Oak Tree” nor “The Mailman” were on board with players not suiting up in order to rest.

From there it was just an unfiltered conversation between four men about basketball — and it was magnificent.

We heard about Oakley’s strained relationship with Dolan and the Knicks, as well as how Malone is treated when he goes back to Utah to watch Jazz games, his shaving routine and what animals he likes to hunt.

Just do yourself a favor and listen already. And allow us to say in advance, you’re all very welcome.

