Best Of Boomer & Carton: The Radio Gold That Is Shaquille O’Neal

NEW YORK (WFAN) — On the morning of Nov. 18, 2014, Shaquille O’Neal was in New York City making the rounds.
Thank heavens he decided to stop in and see the good folks at the Boomer & Carton Show.
Since retiring from the NBA with four titles, Shaq has been a fixture as an analyst on TNT, alongside Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson.
On this particular day, “The Diesel” joined the guys on behalf of Icy Hot, but brought along with him his keen sense of humor, as well as his immense basketball mind.
The guys got Shaq’s take on the Knicks and the triangle offense, former teammate Kobe Bryant, playing through injuries and even kung fu movies.
O’Neal also did some singing, talked about his sincere desire to be a sheriff, took a call from New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, and, of course, the guys asked how much he was benchin’. And the 7-foot-1, 325-pounder was more than happy to provide an answer.