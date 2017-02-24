1 Dead Following Multi-Vehicle Crash On The Long Island Expressway

WOODBURY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash that left one person dead late Thursday night on the Long Island Expressway.
It happened just before midnight on the eastbound side of the LIE near exit 44 involving a pickup truck and a sedan.
Police said one of the vehicles struck a guard rail, ejecting a passenger. The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.
The eastbound side of the LIE was closed for hours following the crash, but was reopened around 5:30 a.m. Friday.
It’s unclear if anyone else was hurt. The cause of the crash is under investigation.