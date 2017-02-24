CBS2_header-logo
CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
wcbs_880
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the [...]
1010wins
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station [...]
wfan
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State [...]
wlny_1055
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. [...]

NYC Food Truck Lunch: Shrimp Tempura Rice Bowl From Domo Taco

February 24, 2017 5:50 AM
Filed Under: Domo Taco, Food trucks, lunch

Perry, the founder of New York Street Food, brings you his latest review on New York City street food.

Domo Taco is one of the more consistent food trucks in NYC, putting their unique stamp on lunch for working folks like us. The menu uses the ubiquitous mix-and-match system found at many food trucks. Pick an entrée, pick a protein and you’re ready to go.

Entrees include tacos, burritos, quesadillas and rice bowls filled with (mostly) Asian and Mexican ingredients. Proteins are where the differences come in, with offerings like teriyaki steak, five-spice pork, lemongrass chicken, tempura shrimp or fish, or kimchi falafel. We chose the shrimp tempura rice bowl for $9.

shrimp tempura NYC Food Truck Lunch: Shrimp Tempura Rice Bowl From Domo Taco

(credit: Perry R.)

Opening the container, there were five long shrimp in tempura batter. That’s a healthy amount of shrimp tempura for $9, plus you get all the side dishes, too.

The worst thing is when the breading on tempura shrimp is soft and soggy. Luckily, that was not the case. The tempura shrimp was still crunchy, even with sauce covering most of the shrimp. The sauce was creamy, slightly sweet and slightly spicy.

Another difference at Domo Taco is the addition of black beans placed on top of the white rice. That gives the rice an added dose of flavor and protein.

On the side were kimchi, pickled carrots and daikon, red cabbage and pico de gallo. These are all fairly standard side dishes at Asian/Mexican fusion food trucks, but they were still enjoyable.

rice bowl fixings e1487790318125 NYC Food Truck Lunch: Shrimp Tempura Rice Bowl From Domo Taco

(credit: Perry R.)

Lastly, there was shredded Monterey jack cheese on top of the sauce, which is rare in Asian cooking. You don’t see much in the way of dairy in most Asian dishes, especially cheese.

The Domo Taco truck makes the rounds of the usual Manhattan and Brooklyn lunch spots. You can find the truck on Twitter here, on Facebook here, and their website is here. They also have a brick-and-mortar location at 733 Franklin Ave in Crown Heights, Brooklyn.

It was nice to get shrimp tempura from a street vendor for lunch. That’s something we usually need to get at a Japanese restaurant (and it costs quite a bit more, too.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia