O’Neill: Memo To Cops Reiterated NYPD Policy On Immigration Enforcement

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police Commissioner James O’Neill said his memo to the rank and file this week just reiterated department policy regarding immigration enforcement.

O’Neill spoke to reporters including 1010 WINS’ Samantha Liebman on Friday, about a memo he sent out earlier this week, and said it’s about maintaining trust.

“Everybody in New York City has to have trust in the New York City Police Department to come forward and help us with investigations,” he said.

The memo reiterates that the department does not enforce administrative or civil warrants issued by Immigration and Customs Enforcement or ICE.

O’Neill said the department also wants to put its resources toward fighting traditional crime, although he does worry the policy may hurt the department.

“I’m always concerned about funding for the police department, but we have to do what’s right,” he said.

Last year, the NYPD handed over 72 illegal immigrants sought by ICE.

Elsewhere in the Tri-State Area citizenship applications were on the rise.

Prior to President Donald Trump’s election, there were many people across Long Island who were content with having a green card or permanent resident status.

Patrick Young from the Central American Refugee Center said that had definitely changed.

“We went from about 200 people applying for citizenship to over 1,200 people applying,” he said.

In the past, people said they wanted to become citizens so they could vote — things have changed.

“A lot of them said because I’m afraid because Trump is president I’ll be deported or my family will be deported,” Young said.

The center’s classes to learn English have been booked solid.