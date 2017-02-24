Queens High School Students Call For Ousting Of Interim Principal

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Students took over the steps of City Hall on Friday.

Most of them were seniors at Townsend Harris High School in Flushing, where they said interim acting principal Rosemarie Jahoda must be replaced.

As CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock reported, they have the support of assemblywoman Nily Rozic, UFT teachers, and parents.

Students allege Jahoda harasses teachers, uses foul language in front of students, and doesn’t stand up for them.

During a December PTA meeting that was caught on cell phone camera, Jahoda defended herself.

“I’m trying to be supportive, do whatever I can for our teachers and our students,” she said.

Isha Malik said during a Muslim Student Association bake sale, her classmates were harassed with hateful speech. She said they reported the incident to Jahoda, but nothing was done.

“She can reach out and tell students this is not okay in school,” Malik said.

Jahoda claimed she sent a letter to the Department of Education, but that it was not approved.

“We feel the only course of action now is to get to Mayor de Blasio, be here at City Hall and tell them we need new leadership at school,” one student said.

Prior calls for action have gone unanswered.

In early December, students staged a sit in. Later in the month a rally was held outside of the school.

“You can have a voice in your school, but it’s when you really get out there, people from all over can see what’s happening,” Genova Brown said. “I think it’s easy to look at us and say, ‘oh they’re just complaining about trivial stuff, but our school means a lot to us.”

“We want to make sure next year the underclassmen have a bright future,” Denise Obagi said.

Jahoda would not speak with CBS2 on camera, but did issue a statement.

“While I am frustrated by many of these inaccurate allegations, I remain 100 percent focused on serving students and families at Townsend Harris, and working to move the school community forward,” she said.

“We continue to listen to feedback from this school community, Rosemarie Jahoda remains interim acting principal,” the Department of Education said separately.

Students said they’re hopeful they will have a new principal before graduation.

The DOE also said the Townsend Harris principal position was reposted February 1, and hiring a new principal in accordance with the C-30 regulation can take up to 90 days.