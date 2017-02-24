Trump Blames FBI For Failing To Stop Media Leaks

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — President Donald Trump is blaming the FBI for failing to stop leaks to the media, saying the information being reported is classified and could have a “devastating effect” on the country.

The president made the remarks in tweets early Friday.

The FBI is totally unable to stop the national security "leakers" that have permeated our government for a long time. They can't even…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 24, 2017

find the leakers within the FBI itself. Classified information is being given to media that could have a devastating effect on U.S. FIND NOW — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 24, 2017

“The FBI is totally unable to stop the national security ‘leakers’ that have permeated our government for a long time,” Trump said. “They can’t even find the leakers within the FBI itself.”

He added, “classified information is being given to media that could have a devastating effect on U.S. FIND NOW.”

His tweet follows reports that White House chief of staff Reince Priebus had asked a top FBI official to dispute media reports that Trump’s campaign advisers were frequently in touch with Russian intelligence agents during the election.

The FBI has not commented on it and CBS News has not confirmed the report.

Meanwhile, a FBI investigation into Russia’s alleged interference in the U.S. presidential election is ongoing, CBS New reported.

