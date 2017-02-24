WATCH: Charles Barkley Accidentally Curses While Talking About Knicks On TNT

BREAKING NEWS: AMBER Alert Issued For Missing 6-Year-Old Bridgeport Girl | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880 | COMMUTER ALERT: Some GWB Upper Level Traffic Resumes Following Police Activity | Watch Live | Traffic

February 24, 2017 11:06 AM
The Knicks were in Cleveland taking on the Cavaliers in a nationally televised game that was broadcast on TNT. With any TNT broadcast, comes the Inside the NBA broadcast crew of Ernie Johnson alongside Shaquille O’Neal, and Charles Barkley. That crew is always good for an entertaining moment or two and last night was no exception.

While breaking down the game following a 119-104 Cavaliers win, Barkley was talking about a conversation he had with Spike Lee about the Knicks during All-Star weekend and got a little bit carried away.

Barkley obviously didn’t mean to curse, but, the reaction and instant laughter from Shaq and Ernie was well worth it. The NBA on TNT twitter account had some fun with it, sharing a video of Shaq and Ernie narrating Charles’ reaction.

All in all, the NBA on TNT crew once again proved they have the most fun on sports television, even at the expense of one of their own.

