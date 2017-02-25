Man Stabbed To Death In Street Robbery Near Rutgers

NEW BRUNSWICK (CBSNewYork) — Authorities say a street robbery near the Rutgers University campus in New Brunswick ended with a man being stabbed to death.
Rutgers police say the robbery occurred around 2:30 a.m. Saturday when two or three men tried to rob the victim on Hamilton Street, which is less than a mile from Rutgers.
The victim, who was not affiliated with the university, was stabbed with a sharp object. He was pronounced dead a short time later.
The robbers fled the area shortly after the stabbing occurred. No arrests have been made.
Further details on the robbery have not been disclosed. Middlesex County prosecutors are leading the investigation.
The New Brunswick Police Department asks that anyone with information, or who may have been in the area at the time, to contact the New Brunswick Police Department Detective Bureau at 732-745-5217.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)